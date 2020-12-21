A quick PSA for anyone who’s really getting into Cyberpunk 2077 at the moment: it looks like your save file can be corrupted if it exceeds 8MB in size. CD Projekt Red said that the save limit might increase in the future, but warns players to refrain from crafting a large amount of items in order to keep the file size low.

The issue seems to be that the save file size limit is set to 8MB in Cyberpunk 2077, and if your file size exceeds this it could corrupt your saved game. The easiest way to exceed this number seems to be item duplication through crafting, but the actual cause seems to be rather unknown.

“Please use an older save file to continue playing and try to keep a lower amount of items and crafting materials,” CDPR said in a blog post. “If you have used the item duplication glitch, please load a save file not affected by it. The save file size limit might be increased in one of the future patches, but the corrupted files will remain that way.”

So basically don’t go round crafting a ridiculous amount of items in hopes to sell them off for major profit. However, whilst this seems to be the major cause for a large file size, some users are reporting larger file sizes without even having crafted a single item. More time will be needed to find the actual cause of it, but just keep that in mind.

If you want to have a look for yourself, you can find your Cyberpunk 2077 saved game data here: \Users\USERNAME\Saved Games\CD Projekt Red\Cyberpunk 2077.

Apparently the issue stems from the game not being able to properly allocate or reduce the size of the file based on certain factors. Crafting items and picking up random junk will increase your file size, but selling and/or disassembling the items won’t reduce the file size.

So watch out for this issue, save your game constantly and maybe even backup your saves from time to time. The issue seems to mostly affect those who have put a large amount of hours into the game already, but hopefully another hotfix will come soon to rectify the situation.

What do you think? Have you encountered a corrupted save file in Cyberpunk 2077? Do you backup your saves? How often do you save your game? Let us know!

