Sony seems to be doing a great job with PlayStation exclusives at the moment, giving fans a decent list of highly anticipated titles exclusive to their platform. Regardless of how you feel about console exclusivity, these games hold no punches, and luckily for us it looks like more will be coming to PC in the future.

Even though the PlayStation 5 was officially announced earlier this year, there’s still not a huge list of games coming to the console that are exclusive to the platform itself. In fact, there’s quite a few games coming to PlayStation and PC next year, so we’ve included those titles as well.

So now on to the most anticipated PlayStation exclusives of 2021…

Games coming exclusively to PlayStation in 2021

Platform: PlayStation 5

Sony may have accidentally slipped up that Final Fantasy 16 will be coming to PC as well, but they remain adamant that it will be a PlayStation exclusive. We can’t see that lasting very long given the amount of fans for the series on both platforms. Either way, FF16 is sure to be one the top of everyone's list who is a fan of the series.

Platform: PlayStation 5

The first God of War initially had fans skeptical based on trailers and gameplay demos, however once it finally came out it took the world by storm and made everyone fall in love with Kratos once again. Not much is known about Ragnarok, but we know it’s coming in 2021.

Platform: PlayStation 5

The eighth installment (I know, confusing) in the Gran Turismo series is set to be the best and most beautiful yet. The cult favorite racing game is expected to come sometime in 2021, but it’s an absolute shame this series never found a footing in the PC, but there’s hoping that will change sometime soon.

Platform: PlayStation 5

The first original Ratchet and Clank game in almost 8 years, the new entry in the series will be taking us to new heights and is one of the few PS5 games that look truly next-gen thanks to the crisp graphics and mind bending gameplay. It looks like a lot of fun for sure, and highly anticipated for hardcore Ratchet & Clank fans.

Platform: PlayStation 5

Returnal is a roguelike third-person shooter and looks to be another game for the PlayStation 5 that will be taking full advantage of all the new PS5 technological features, including adaptive triggers and immersive 3D Audio.

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

One of the best open world action-adventure games to come out in the recent generation, Horizon: Zero Dawn blew everyone away and made them fall in love with Aloy and the post-apocalyptic world of the future. Forbidden West is looking to elevate those feelings once again, and hopefully will be coming to PC much sooner than last time.

Games coming to PlayStation & PC in 2021

Platfofm: PlayStation 5, PC

The next game from Arkane Studios looks to be blending more of their signature immersive sim gameplay with some groundhog day-style sort-of-roguelike mechanics. Die, shoot, die again in this weird but highly anticipated shooter coming next year.

Platform: PlayStation 5, PC

The next game by iconic game designer Shinji Mikami is taking a different approach to horror that the famed director is known for. It’s more action-adventure than survival horror, but looks equally as wild and silly and crazy as his previous efforts.

Platform: PlayStation 5, PC

Project Athia is as much of a game as it is an art project. The upcoming game by new Square Enix studio, Luminous Productions, is set to be a new gaming experience that “fuses together the latest technologies with art.” It will be a story-led action-adventure game and is expected sometime in 2021.

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC

A very weird game and concept to describe, Stray is looking to be a narrative-driven title set in a futuristic cybercity where you play as a stray cat that must uncover an ancient mystery in order to find their way home.

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC

Although Kena Bridge of Spirits will combine exploration with fast-paced combat, it’s the visual style that captured many hearts. It looks cute and adorable, but also a lot of fun at the same time. It was supposed to come out this year, but unfortunately got delayed due to COVID-19.

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC

The next game from studio Heart Machine, creators of Hyper Light Drifter. Not much is known about it, other than it will take players to “a surreal, vivid and highly stylized world” and feature “wild high-speed traversal, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters.” No release date has been revealed yet, but it’s expected to come sometime in 2021 at least.

