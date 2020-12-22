If GTA Online - the multiplayer spinoff of the popular single player game - has fallen off your radar recently, there’s a new DLC in town. As with all previous DLCs it’s free to all players. However, single players - as in those who play solo - have been crying out for more solo content for a while, and it looks like Rockstar is finally listening.

The Cayo Perico Heist is the latest update to GTA Online and includes one very important element: you can play the heist alone. That’s a pretty big deal considering previous heists required you to fill the 4-player slots, which sometimes meant playing with randos online who were either incompetent, or took a much bigger cut than was fair.

“It’s something that’s been on our minds for quite some time and the community has been vocal about it,” said Scott Butchard, Design Director at Rockstar, when speaking to the press about bringing more single player features to GTA Online.

“It’s something we’re keen to carry forward. We want to respect teams and players who want to play co-op. But at the same time still allow solo players to still get just as valid an experience out of it. There’s perks to both. If you go in there by yourself, you’re taking 100 percent of the cut and it’s a lot easier to do stealth and plan when you’re not on comms. With multiple players you can split up and do multiple things at once.”

Fans of Grand Theft Auto 5 (as well as Red Dead Redemption 2) have been asking for single player DLC ever since it’s launch. For the most part, that DLC was met with tons of free updates that brought a large amount of content to the game, but it never really focused on solo players before. So it’s a step in the right direction at least, and certainly shows Rockstar hasn’t given up on single players.

“I think you can see that with Online and I think going forward we’re going to inject more of that singleplayer element in there,” Butchard said.

Speaking of, rumors of Grand Theft Auto 6 are getting hotter and hotter, and if you were ever worried about Rockstar going in a more multiplayer-focused approach thanks to their immense success with GTA Online, fear not. When asked if the future of Rockstar’s games would continue to tell single player stories, Tarek Hamad, the Director of Design Production at Rockstar, exclaimed “absolutely.”

What do you think? Are you excited about GTA 6? Do you want a single player-focused DLC for GTA 5 or even Red Dead Redemption 2? Let us know!

