Adventures have evolved over the years. The time of your classic point ‘n click adventures are over and a new formula has emerged. No longer are these games restricted to a series of dialogue-heavy quests that have you finding the right items to continue.

Now adventure games can mean a whole lot of things; like traversing a huge open world as a mutating rabbit, or scaling the rocky surfaces of Mordor as the iconic Gollum character, or even fighting your way through demonic hordes as a quippy samurai. Whatever it is you’re looking for, 2021 has you covered for Adventure games.

So let’s jump straight into the most anticipated adventure games of 2021...

Ah, the wonderfully weird mind of Tim Schafer is back again with a sequel to a beloved adventure game. Psychonauts 2 is looking to be a pretty sizeable upgrade from the previous entry, and looks just as weird and wacky as before too. Whilst Psychonauts is all about diving into the minds of other people, we can’t help but feel that it’s more of a look inside Mr Schafer’s brain instead.

Biomutant has been on many people’s radar ever since it was announced. Not only does it look like quite a lot of fun jumping and slashing as a ninja rabbit, but you also get to completely customize them with unique mutations. All whilst exploring a vast open world with lots of weird and zany characters and monsters.

Dying Light 2 may as well be a myth at this point, or a legend so to speak. In fact, I’m utterly convinced it’s not real. I sure hope it is, and after numerous delays we’re hoping 2021 is finally the time to release it. Agree or disagree with my pick as an Adventure game here, but the original Dying Light had you exploring a large open world, finding and crafting various weapons whilst talking to various characters. If that’s not an adventure then I don’t what is anymore.

Everyone's favorite ninja warrior Lo Wang is back again with some zany antics all the while battling against demonic hordes of evil. It's lude, crude, and especially gory as always. This looks to be the best Shadow Warrior yet (if you've enjoyed the recently rebooted trilogy that is).

The Lord of the Rings is quite possibly one of the most beloved franchises out there. It’s one of the most realized fantasy worlds ever imagined and pretty much every fantasy story after took some sort of inspiration from it. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum focuses on the iconic character of, well… Gollum, and promises to give us a much deeper look at the lands of Mordor and the events leading up to original LOTR books.

So that’s it for all the most anticipated Adventure games of 2021. Vote for your favorite one in the poll below, and if it’s a game that’s not mentioned here then let us know in the discussion area below that!