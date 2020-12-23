It’s no secret that CD Projekt Red has been having a pretty rough couple of weeks since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Still, despite all the issue and controversy surrounding it, CDPR released a statement that revealed as of December 20th Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 13 million copies, even after refund requests.

That’s quite an astonishing number considering it has factored in all the refund requests that has come from poor performance and bug issues since Cyberpunk 2077’s official launch on last-gen base consoles. The issues were even so prevalent that Sony delisted the game from their digital store, and multiple other storefronts followed suit including Microsoft and Best Buy.

“This figure represents the estimated volume of retail sales across all hardware platforms (factoring in returns submitted by retail clients in brick-and-mortar as well as digital storefronts), i.e. the 'sell-through' figure, less all refund requests e-mailed directly to the Company by the publication date of this report in the framework of the 'Help Me Refund' campaign,” CD Projekt Red said in a statement to investors.

At launch, Cyberpunk 2077 sold over 8 million copies through preorders alone, which meant it became the biggest launch in PC history (sorry, World of Warcraft) and recouped all development and marketing costs for the game in 1 day.

This also means that at least 5 million copies were sold after launch and weren’t refunded, so it’s possible the total figure was even larger but then got reduced as refunds were taken into account. Either that, or it means most people decided to wait it out until CDPR fixes a lot of the performance issues.

Of course, this news isn’t exactly aimed at consumers. In fact, CD Projekt Red stated at the end of their message that “the Management Board has decided to disclose the above information in the form of a current report due to its potential impact on investment-related decisions,” essentially trying to reassure investors that the game was still a large success, despite reportedly losing $1 billion as stock prices fell and leading to multiple lawsuits in development.

What do you think? Have you been enjoying Cyberpunk 2077 since launch? Would you rather refund the game or wait until performance gets better? Let us know!