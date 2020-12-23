This has got to be an April Fool’s joke, it has to be right? Well if it is it’s a bit late now, but KFC has officially launched their very own gaming PC… the KFConsole! With the latest gaming hardware this will be a 4K gaming machine. Oh, and did I mention it also has a warming draw for chicken as well?

KFC teamed up with Cooler Master, Intel, and ASUS to bring us a top of the line gaming PC set to rival the next-gen consoles with 4K gaming up to 240fps and even support ray tracing too. The exact specs aren’t known just yet, but speculation puts the GPU in the Turing era, so most likely an RTX 2080 Ti of sorts, which means it could maybe run Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K resolution at least.

The biggest takeaway (heh) here is that it comes with it’s very own warming drawer for chicken. Utilizing the natural heat and airflow from the system, you can keep your chicken warm and enjoy some tasty chicken in between rounds. I just hope it also comes with a cloth wipe dispenser too, otherwise it just sounds like a grease disaster waiting to happen.

Aside from the GPU mentioned above, the KFConsole features a custom Cooler Master NC100 chassis powered by an Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element. It also includes two Seagate PCIe NVMe 1TB SSDs for ultra fast load times. Oh, and the entire console looks like an iconic chicken bucket… but in black, which is cool, yo.

Of course, it isn’t exactly officially available, as KFC hasn’t actually announced a release date or price. So far it’s just a marketing gimmick, but is it wrong of me to actually want this? It looks and sounds real, and considering the massive partnerships I would bet money that there’s at least one of these out in the wild.

What do you think? Would you be interested in a KFConsole? How much do you think it would cost? And what do you think about the chicken drawer? Genius? Or disaster waiting to happen? Let us know!

