The Horror genre in film attracts a certain type of audience; those who enjoy the adrenaline rush of being scared, and those who love seeing the special effects. But Horror games often transcend that boundary by opening up a world of games that don’t always have to be scarefests.

Sure, some of them can be scary, downright terrifying even, but some games take the Horror genre and give you one tension-filled, action-packed epic like the Resident Evil series; or mowing down hordes of zombies like the Left 4 Dead franchise. With more and more ways to elevate the genre, here’s our picks for the most anticipated Horror games of 2021...

The Resident Evil series is one of the most highly regarded horror franchises of all time. The superb blend of survival and horror has created a new way of playing that is instantly iconic to lots of people. The next mainline title in the series looks to be the craziest, weirdest, and horror...est since Resident Evil 6, but in a good way this time.

The Outlast games have largely been well received thanks to their quality of scares. It’s a pretty terrifying game and has been the subject of many scare montages online. The next chapter is taking a different approach, and lets you join a few friends as you try to escape some truly horrifying trials - hence the name. So it basically sounds like Saw with friends, and that sounds like an absolute blast, even if a little less terrifying.

After Until Dawn, Supermassive Games have been focusing on their own anthology of interactive Horror titles. The great thing about these games is that they’re great alone, or with friends, and are never any less terrifying thanks to the cinematic nature of the games.

Bloober Team has been knocking it out of the park lately with their narrative-driven Horror games, all of which launched from the foundations of what Layers of Fear gave them. Ever since then, their titles haven’t just been your typical scarefest, and weaves in a genuinely interesting and engaging story set against an intriguing backdrop. The Medium looks to take this one step further with a crazy ‘Dual Reality’ mechanic that lets you switch between different realities in order to solve puzzles and such.

Finally, Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise. Since Valve refuses to make a game with the number 3 in the title, studio Red Barrels decided to take it into their own hands and basically made their own version of Left 4 Dead 3. It looks like a blast (literally) and will surely be lots of fun with friends again. We can’t wait to jump back into the world of zombie slaying, even if the enemies look and feel ever so slightly different.

