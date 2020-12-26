We love video games, and we especially love great video games. Arguably the two top dogs of single player video games at the moment are Rockstar and CD Projekt Red. Putting all past notions of controversy surrounding Cyberpunk 2077’s launch behind us, we thought it would be interesting to compare the two and see who did what best…

In many ways, Rockstar Games and CDPR are very similar: both companies generally like to take their time making games; both studios share the same passion of putting an immense amount of quality into their work; and both of them have been heavily criticized about crunch culture. Not to mention that they have some of the most highly regarded, critically acclaimed, and best selling games of all time under their belts.

Arguably Rockstar has a much deeper background and more experience with their games - even if they are technically a younger studio than CDPR - thanks to their multitude of various studios across the globe. Owned by Take-Two Interactive, they have lots more money and assets to throw at their games.

CD Projekt Red on the other hand is mostly funded by investors, which can lead to some awkward situations resulting in multiple class action lawsuits, but that’s not the point here.

Listing out all of the games that Rockstar has made would take quite a while and may even require a calculator, whereas you can count all the games that CDPR have ever made on one hand (okay, fine, 1 and a half if you count their spinoffs). But their four highest grossing games are: Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3, and Cyberpunk 2077.

But which one is the best out of both studios? You could say that GTA 5 is the best considering it is the second best-selling video game of all time (right behind Minecraft) at 135 million total sales. But both Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Witcher 3 are highly regarded as some of the greatest games of all time, almost always making it to the top of someone's list.

For reference, Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold a total of 34 million units, and The Witcher 3 sold 28 million. Cyberpunk 2077 on the other hand has only just released, but is already the biggest PC launch of all time, and has so far sold over 13 million copies in just 2 weeks.

So, both companies share similar properties and values, but which one did it better? Which studio has the best writing team? Which studio crafts the better open worlds? And what is the best game out of all of them? Is it Grand Theft Auto V? Or Cyberpunk 2077? Red Dead Redemption 2? Or The Witcher 3? Let’s debate!

