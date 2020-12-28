Science Fiction is one of the biggest genres in all of entertainment, giving us a look at the futuristic worlds of tomorrow and diving into some iconic philosophical debates like what it means to be human, or whether a human conscience can be uploaded like an AI. Or sometimes even just a fun action romp.

Either way, Sci-fi games are some of the most interesting and fun games to play, and 2021 looks like it certainly won’t disappoint. From a groundhog day-style action adventure like Deathloop, or the Russian-based sci-fi FPS Atomic Heart, here’s our picks for the most anticipated Sci-Fi games of 2021...

--------------

Deathloop’s concept already warrants piqued interest based on the groundhog day-style (literal) gameplay loop. But the fact that it’s also by the wonderful developers Arkane Studios surely puts this on the blip of most people’s radar. What looks like another evolution of their Dishonored gameplay, Deathloop is definitely one of the most anticipated Sci-Fi games of 2021.

--------------

LEGO games have a special place in our heart, and although they’re more directed towards kids, they’re a ton of fun for adults too. If your nostalgia didn’t light up at the idea of another LEGO Star Wars saga, the fact that this will span all 9 movies and reimagine the original ones too is enough to get us hyped for it.

--------------

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is slowly becoming a legend at this point, after showing off some spectacular trailers a couple years back and some actual gameplay recently, this is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Sci-fi games ever made. We just really hope that it eventually comes out next year, please, pretty please?

--------------

The original System Shock was an all-time classic, and is still widely considered one of the best RPGs of all time. The only problem is that the first one is bit hard to get into now with extremely outdated controls and graphics. Thankfully Nightdive STudios is giving it a new life by remaking the original game with crisp new graphics and controls that brings it more in line with the modern era.

--------------

Certainly one of the most original sci-games to be coming out, Atomic Heart envisions a dystopian Russian future, full of killer robots and menacing AI. We’re still not sure exactly what kind of game this will be, but so far it looks kind of like a Russian Bioshock, so we’re not complaining.

--------------

So that’s it for all the most anticipated Sci-Fi games of 2021. Vote for your favorite one in the poll just underneath, and if it’s a game that’s not mentioned here then let us know in the discussion area below!