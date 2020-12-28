Video games are one of the most popular forms of entertainment today, and the average human being spends a lot of time playing them every week. Certain games beg you to sink loads of your time into and to some people breaking certain playtime milestones is quite the achievement.

There are thousands of games out there that offer up 100s of hours of gameplay, but what are your most played games by total playtime? How long have you sunk into them? And what genre is your most played game of all time?

From deep RPGs like The Witcher 3 that gives you a whole world to explore with many characters and locations to visit, to competitive multiplayer shooters like Rainbow Six: Siege, we want to know which games are your most played of all time and how long you’ve played them for.

The easiest way to check is to open your Steam app/website, navigate to your profile, click on your games library and then sort by playtime. This will then compile a list of games based on how many hours you’ve put into them. Of course, you can cross check against your other launchers to see how many hours you’ve put into other games, but this is the easiest way for Steam, which most players will be using the most.

Here’s a quick example of what to write in the discussion area below, based on my own games library and playtime:

1) Rainbow Six: Siege - 409 hours

2) The Witcher 3 - 173 hours

3) They Are Billions - 149 hours

Yeah, I know, those are rooky numbers for sure, but I enjoy playing a variety of games rather than just sticking to one game for a very long time (though there was a time where I was severely addicted to R6 Siege at one point).

So what about about? What are your top 3 most played games by total playtime? How many hours have you sunk into them? And what genre is your most played game of all time? Let’s debate!

