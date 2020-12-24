Cyberpunk 2077 has been riddled with bugs since the official launch, and that’s not even counting the massive performance issues on last-gen consoles that got the game delisted from the PlayStation Store. Well a new hotfix update has just been released, and it’s a short and sweet one but promises to fix a save file corruption error on PC.

A few days ago, it was reported that there is an annoying limitation within Cyberpunk 2077 that could lead to corrupted save files. Essentially, there was a limit on your save file size and if that exceeded 8MB then it would corrupt. Now the new Hotfix 1.06 has just been released and apparently removes this limit.

Unfortunately for those who already got a corrupted save, apparently this patch won’t fix any save files that were corrupted before the update. So the best you can do there is to load up a previous save file and hope for the best.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Hotfix 1.06 patch notes:

Quests

Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during Second Conflict.

Console-specific

Improved memory management and stability, resulting in fewer crashes.

PC-specific

Removed the 8 MB save file size limit. Note: this won’t fix save files corrupted before the update.

What do you think? Were you affected by the save file corruption error? Are you able to get your save back? Why would there be a limit on save file sizes in the first place? Let us know!