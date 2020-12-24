It’s the winter holidays, and if the amount of free games and terrific deals wasn’t enough for you, the popular multiplayer shooter Overwatch is completely free to play until January 4th 2021. It’s also on discount too for both the Standard and Legendary editions as part of the Blizzard Holiday Sale.

The Overwatch free trial gives you access to the full game which includes all the heroes and modes available. Plus, any progress you make during the free trial will carry over to your full purchase if you decide to buy it.

Overwatch 2 is hopefully coming out sometime in 2021, so if you want to prepare for the sequel this is the perfect time to jump in and get some practice in the first Overwatch. The standard Edition is currently $14.99, which is a 25% discount, whilst the Legendary Edition is a whole 50% off at $19.99.

But that’s not all on discount during the Blizzard Holiday Sale as pretty much every game they have is offering a discount, even the recently released Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which is currently 33% off.

