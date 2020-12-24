Saved games. They, you know, save your games. It may seem obvious but save files are designed to literally save your game state as it is so you can reload it should you die, make a mistake, or encounter some game breaking bugs. It’s simple, and they should work just as such, no? But what does saved game data really mean to gamers if it gets deleted or lost?

There’s been a lot of issues cropping up recently to do with save games issues, obviously the most prominent of which was the recent problem with Cyberpunk 2077 that saw your save file get corrupted if it exceeded 8MB in size (which has now thankfully been fixed). This is obviously a problem, and for the life us we can't figure out why there was a limit in the first place considering how big and expansive CP2077 really is.

But there was also an issue earlier with Watch Dogs Legion, which saw an issue with your save game getting corrupted if you force quit the game whilst it was saving when you back out to the main menu. At this point there was no manual save, and the only way to save your game was to exit to the main menu, which resulted in a lot of frustrated players losing their entire progress because their one and only save file was corrupted and there weren’t any more backed up.

So how does one combat this? Backup your saves of course! Unfortunately this shouldn’t be an issue in this day and age, yet here we are, where players are expected to fix and manage their game files when developers should have already implemented a better system. So are the woes of a PC gamer.

It’s not a huge issue when you have multiple/backed up saves, but when you’ve nearly completed an entire game and your only save file gets corrupted/deleted or even just plain lost, do you really want to play another 20, 50, or even 100 hours (like in a game like Cyberpunk) again just to get where you were before? What if it happens again at the exact same spot?

So we want to know from you exactly what lengths you go to to backup and store your saved games? Do you back them up daily, weekly, monthly? Do you use a special program to do it for you? Or do you not worry about it? Also, what was the worst save game loss you experienced and with what game was it? Let’s debate!

