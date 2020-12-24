A staple in the video game world, the shooter genre is abundant as many titles come out every year promising the very best in gunplay and progression. But shooters have evolved since the early days of pointing and shooting, and have now formed into a much more complex gameplay style that offers more than just shooty shooty.

Games like Call of Duty which, whilst remaining predominantly the same every year, still manages to tweak a few things here and there to make it feel a bit more fresh. Or tactical team shooters like Overwatch which adds a lot more strategy and tactics to the gunplay than many other titles. Whatever it is, here are our top picks for the most anticipated Shooters of 2021...

--------------

Call of Duty 2021

Every year Activision brings out another version of their hit series, and even though we like to make jokes about it, Modern Warfare was a very successful reboot for the series that saw it’s biggest success yet. Black Ops Cold War remains largely the same but also introduces a lot of other fun things, and the return of a great Zombies mode. Whatever 2021 has in store for Call of Duty, we’re certainly interested.

--------------

We still have no idea exactly what Rainbow Six Quarantine is going to be like. We know it’s based on the limited-time Halloween event a while back, but we have yet to see any gameplay from the official spinoff releasing (hopefully) next year. Either way, it will be brand new experience for fans of Rainbow Six: Siege, which has us excited for sure.

--------------

Overwatch proved to be a very successful multiplayer shooter when it came out, once again cementing Blizzard’s position as one of the top dogs for multiplayer games. It reminded us what made Team Fortress 2 so good back in the day and somehow manages to elevate it even further. When Overwatch 2 hopefully launches in 2021, we can't wait to dive right back in.

--------------

Battlefield has long since remained a big competitor to the Call of Duty franchise, mostly because they are both two big multiplayer shooters that regularly release new entries. But Battlefield continues to elevate the shooter genre with massive maps, great graphics, and a destructible environment that can often result in incredibly immersive shootouts. Battlefield 6 is going full next-gen, and we can't wait to see what they’ll offer us next.

--------------

The next game by famed studio People Can Fly, Outriders is set to be a co-op RPG shooter that actually looks like fun. We’re excited to see the shooter genre evolve with more RPG elements that can affect the gunplay, which is what made games like Destiny feel so good when shooting. Either way, it’s certainly one of our picks for most anticipated shooters of 2021.

--------------

So that’s it for all the most anticipated Shooter games of 2021. Vote for your favorite one in the poll just underneath, and if it’s a game that’s not mentioned here then let us know in the discussion area below!