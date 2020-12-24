It's Christmas Eve, and from us here at GD we want to wish you a happy holidays whatever you celebrate during this festive time. But now it's time to get engaged with you guys and find out what you'll be playing this weekend, since you know, it's the holidays.

We usually post this on a Friday, but considering Friday is Christmas Day, we'd put this up a day early to give everyone a chance at finding out some particular hidden gems. So let us know what you'll be playing this holiday! Will it be a christmas-themed game? the recently released Cyberpunk 2077? Or maybe you'll be playing a horror game because you want to break tradition and celebrate Halloween late instead?

Here's what our very own staff at GD will be playing this weekend...

-----------------

Chad - I think without much surprise, I will mostly be playing Cyberpunk 2077 over the holidays. So far I’m really enjoying it and taking my time with the main story as I’d rather just get wrapped up in it for a few hours at a time, rather than just jumping back in mid-mission or in between certain story beats. Despite the glaring issues I’m still having a blast, and mostly thanks to the excellent writing.

Other than that, I may jump back into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War because I’m a sucker for simple gunplay and I love the Zombies mode. I might check out the special holiday-themed modes whilst I’m at it too.

Felix - Oh wonderful holidays, a time to settle in for a few hours of undisturbed gaming. I think I am going to sink my teeth into Baldurs Gate 3 for my RPG fix. Then I will probably explore more of Cyberpunk and if time permits I will likely enjoy some Valhalla action with the new Assassins Creed. So far I have enjoyed Valhalla for the pick up and play aspect of it, whereas Cyberpunk’s writing and imagination has helped patch up some of the immersion issues I have with the sci fi mega blockbuster game.

D3ATHKeeper - Recently I've gotten back into playing Destiny 2 and around Christmas they have this event called "The Dawning". Now I have to start baking some cookies, in-game, for some sweet rewards and points before it's too late to earn them.

I also have to get back into Warframe and get the solstice awards in it. Not only that, but Warframe has another event going on and I want to get those items as well. There's a lot of farming ahead of me this weekend, but it'll hopefully be a fun one and I can't wait for the holiday food with my family later.

CorruptedCyborg - Gaming for me tends to be more retro over the holidays, I’ve recently sunk my teeth back into Two Point Hospital as I left that at ~90% completed (bad, i know). I will probably look at either Pharaoh & Cleopatra (1999), Metal Gear Solid (2000), or Tomb Raider III. One thing for sure is the first Playstation game I ever played which was Jumping Flash (1995), I’m far too old :-(

On the cards for sure is Tron 2.0 Evolution w/ the Killer App mod (fixes some bugs & supports newer resolutions), a couple of games of Age of Empires and even some Wipeout HD/Fury and Jak & Daxter on my good old PS3. I’ll then be ready for the new releases like AC Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion & Cyberpunk 2077 when all the launch bugs are fixed when I can get my hands on a RTX 3080.

-----------------

So there you have it, that's all from us, now we want to hear from you about what you'll be playing this weekend! We always have a great time looking through your suggestions in the discussion area below as well as the votes in the poll just under, and seeing the huge diversity of games and genres that everyone is playing. Who knows, maybe you'll find a particular gem too?

(And once again, I've decided to keep the polls below focused on primary genres, so apologies if your niche isn't covered, just vote for whatever's the closest!)

