A while ago it was revealed that multiple class action lawsuits were in development against CD Projekt Red over issues with Cyberpunk 2077’s launch. One of the firms has now officially filed the suit, and is seeking to “recover damages” for investors who purchased securities of CD Projekt S.A. between January 16th 2020 and December 17th 2020.

The lawsuit itself mostly talks about how DPR apparently gave misleading or even false statements about Cyberpunk 2077, including that it was playable on last-gen Xbox and PlayStation base consoles.

CP2077 was also delisted from the PlayStation store shortly after release, and was given full refunds to customers by Sony and Microsoft as well as CD Projekt Red, which has all contributed to the drop in stock price. A while after, CD Projekt released some very high sales numbers in order to reassure investors, though that clearly doesn;t seem to have worked.

The press releases states that “according to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs;

(2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game;

(3) consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and

(4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.”

However, the lawsuit has only been filed in the US courts for now, and must be certified before actually moving on with it. So there is potential that the courts won’t proceed with the suit, but it’s certainly not looking like a pretty situation for CDPR.

What do you think? Is the lawsuit against CD Projekt Red justified? How could this affect the studio in the future? And how could it affect the games industry as a whole? Let us know your thoughts!