According to a recent Reddit post that has since blown up, it looks like the Epi Games Launcher can increase CPU temperatures on AMD Ryzen processors by up to 20C even when running in idle. Some tests were performed that seemingly confirms the optimization issue on AMD CPUs.

According to the original post on Reddit, one user found their CPU idle temperatures for their Ryzen 7 5800X dropped from 50C to 37C when they fully disabled the Epic Games Launcher. Many users also reported the same drop with their own processors after reading the post, with some reporting an even worse difference on laptop CPUs.

Thankfully, we can actually test this out to see if it is really happening. If we look at the the PU utilization as well as the temperature, we can see the difference when not running and then running the Epic Games Launcher:

As you can see in the picture above, CPU usage jumps from 1% to 7% when launching the Epic Games Store Launcher, and from 34C to 56C. That’s a difference of over 22C!

Unfortunately there is no official fix for this issue at the moment, however there are some alternatives. For instance, linking the EGS to your GOG Galaxy launcher will allow you to close the ‘original’ launchers when quitting a game, which can help ensure that the Epic Games Launcher won’t run in the background after closing your game.

It has also been reported that the Epic Games Launcher sends 14x as much data as Steam and Nvidia Geforce Experience when running idle in the background during the same timeframe. Looking at some more data we can see that the launcher itself has intermittent spikes of activity when sending data. Additionally, these appear to send off to 22 different servers. Those large spikes are from reopening the launcher after closing it.

This was apparently happening even when the launcher was fully open, in the background, or even minimized. Again, there’s no fix at the moment, and the problem does not seem to affect Intel CPUs, so the best course of action is to try that GOG Galaxy fix mentioned above if this problem persists on your machine.

What do you think? Have you experienced higher CPU temperatures on your AMD Ryzen CPU when running the Epic Games Launcher? By how much? Let us know!

