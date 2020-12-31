A new year approaches, and as we move into 2021 we’re also expecting a new wave of video games to release in that time. January is usually a quiet month for PC gamers as the month after Christmas is hard to justify even more spending. Thankfully though, there are still some pretty good titles launching, so here’s a list of the biggest games coming out in January 2021…

There’s not much to really look forward to in January, but there’s still a couple heavy hitters that will surely get some gamers excited. For one, Hitman 3 will be coming out in January which will definitely be the biggest release of the month, followed by Bloober Team’s The Medium and the Yakuza Remastered Collection for PC.

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale - January 12th / PC

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - January 14th / PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia

Hitman 3 - January 20th / PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia

Stronghold: Warlords - January 26th / PC

The Medium - January 28th / PC, Xbox Series X

The Yakuza Remastered Collection - January 28th / PC, Xbox One

If you are planning to pick up any of these games you can get voting below. You can also vote for multiple games if you’re planning on picking up multiple titles in the next month. Let us know what takes your fancy in the comments section below, particularly if there are any other big games coming up that we have overlooked!