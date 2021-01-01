As a new year approaches, we like to look back at the year in gaming and see what tickled our fancy, and in the case of today’s question: what didn’t. Disappointments unfortunately are a part of life, as they come hand in hand with expectations and excitement. Sometimes something promises one thing and ends up delivering another. It doesn’t mean it was bad, per se... it just means it wasn’t quite what we were expecting.

So to end this year on a high note, we thought we’d get the bad stuff out the way first by asking what was your biggest gaming disappointment of 2020? Was it a brand new game that didn’t live up to expectations? Or maybe something to do with hardware not performing like it should? Let’s debate!

Cyberpunk 2077 immediately comes to mind due to the overwhelming controversy surrounding it’s launch on last-gen consoles. Many even went online to express their disappointment with the game, but when we asked how you were finding CP2077 so far, an overwhelming majority of 383 voted positively, whilst only 46 voted negatively.

And on the topic of whether it met your expectations, 262 voted for “meets”, whilst 128 voted for “falls short” and only 32 voted for “exceeded”. So it’s clearly a divisive topic, but the general consensus does seem to be mostly positive at least.

Personally, I'm loving Cyberpunk 2077 despite all the issues, so it's certainly not my biggest disappointment. But what about you?

Another good example of a disappointment this year would be the sheer amount of GPU shortages. Nvidia and AMD both brought out new graphics cards with some of the biggest performance gains gen-on-gen for a while, which was very exciting to say the least, only you can’t buy any of them because not many were made.

So for a lot of people, that excitement around their announcements quickly faded when multiple stores were reporting low stock before launch, and even went out of stock within minutes of officially launching.

There’s lots more examples I can give, but the time has come to pass the mantle over to you guys. What was your biggest gaming disappointment of 2020? Was it a brand new game not quite meeting expectations? Or an issue with new hardware? Or something else? Let’s debate!

