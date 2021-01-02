2020 was a lot of things to a lot of people, and whilst it was generally pretty awful for almost everyone in the world, there were also some good things that came out this year in the games industry. We got some really incredible titles out last year, and so we want to know what were your top 3 games of the year 2020?

After yesterday’s Up For Debate which focused on the year’s biggest gaming disappointments of 2020, let’s end this on a more positive note by focusing on the 3 games that made this last year all the more bearable.

I’m honestly having a really tough time to pinpoint my own Top 3, and I think I’ve come up with a solution: I know what games would fit in my own Top 3, but I have no idea in which order. So I’ll list out my own personal Top 3 games of 2020 in no particular order:

I think I’m a bit biased for Gears Tactics because I love me some XCOM-style tactical combat, but the same could definitely be said of both Death Stranding and Cyberpunk 2077 as I am a huge fan of both of those game’s creators. Either way, 2020 has treated me well in terms of gaming, and I’m even more excited for the year ahead of us.

So with that said, what were your Top 3 games of 2020? Let us know in the discussion area below!