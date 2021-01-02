After 2019 showed us that it is indeed possible to release a well-optimized game at launch, 2020 has almost been a step back because, well, it’s 2020 of course and nothing seems to go right. Though there have been a handful of games that showed terrific optimizations, it shows a lot when our very own top 10 list drops to 6.8 as the lowest.

Finding out whether a game is well optimized is easy - head to it’s game page here on Game Debate and you will see it's GD Optimization Score, as voted for by you (the lower the number, the worse the optimization is according to the GD community).

We've also got a dedicated page for all the scores in the link above, and if you ever head to a game page on your travels do remember to vote and add your opinion as it helps immensely. The more votes there are, the more accurate the scores. As such, to aid accuracy, we have ruled out any games which have received fewer than 25 votes.

Over the past year, you guys have been voting on what you think about performance on some of the latest AAA titles, and whether you thought they were optimized like a well oiled machine, or if they run like garbage on a hot day. So here’s our official list of the 10 Best Optimized PC Games Of 2020.

There are quite a few surprises in that list to be honest, but also quite a few titles that were expected to make the top 10 for sure.

I’m surprised that Death Stranding isn’t higher on the list considering how well it runs on PC hardware despite being a console version ported to PC. Maybe it shouldn’t be Number 1, but I was certainly thinking higher than the 7th spot.

Cyberpunk 2077 is also surprisingly high considering all the performance issues everyone is having with it on PC. Although it is certainly future proofing itself for better and more powerful hardware, I was at least expecting it to make the Top 10 Worst optimized games of 2020 list, not the Top 10 best ones.

Aside from that, you have the usual Resident Evil 3 Remake which follows on from last year’s Resident Evil 2 Remake as another Capcom title that runs very well on PC even though the graphics would make you think differently. DOOM Eternal is also an obvious choice, and I’m surprised it wasn’t Number 1. The Halo: The Master Chief Collection is also an expected choice given how well it runs even on older hardware.

Obviously these number change around as more and more people play these games and vote for them on their respective game pages. So scores may vary, but the more votes means more accurate results, and this is just a general guide as to what are the best and worst optimized games of the year based on your own feedback.

So what do you think of this list? Are these some of the best optimized games of 2020? Or do you think there are others that should take their place? Let us know!