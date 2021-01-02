2020 has been a rollercoaster of a ride for many reasons, and it certainly hasn’t spared the gaming industry. However, there have been some great games this year still, and luckily for us our good friend Metacritic has the list of the best games of 2020 based on aggregate scores from multiple review sites.

With controversies surround Metacritic and the general consensus over the site's way of weighting certain review scores, this isn't meant to be taken seriously here. I just thought it would be a bit of fun to see what people say, and to celebrate this last year in games.

So as another year approaches, it’s important to look back at what the year gave us in terms of video games. But what we want to know is how many of the 25 best games of 2020 have you played? Have you somehow managed all 25? Or did you only get to experience a few?

Of course, since Metacritic aggregates scores based on platforms, instead of listing out the same game 3 times we opted to keep the highest scoring version on the list. Also, any minor re-releases have been omitted, so games like Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition didn’t make the cut since the game technically launched last year, but Death Stranding remained due to a second release on PC this year.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the top 25 games of 2020 according to Metacritic:

We could have done the whole shebang and gone for the top 100 games of the year, however that seemed like a bit much and so we thought bringing that number down to 25 will help it become a bit more manageable. Plus it’s more interesting to say you played X amount of games from the Top 25 than the Top 100.

So let us know how many games you managed to play from this list! Is it over half of them? Have you somehow managed all of them? Are there any games you’re surprised to see on this list? And are there any titles missing according to you? Let us know!

