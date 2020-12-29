Nintendo continues to knock it out of the park when it comes to making some unique and very successful consoles (*cough* except the Wii U *cough*) as the Nintendo Switch continues to sell out across the world. The platform has paved the way for future Nintendo games and development, and there’s no signs of them stopping anytime soon.

With 2021 nearly upon us, let’s take a look at some of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusives of 2021, from the inevitable sequel to Breath of the Wild, to a Super Mario game expansion...

--------------

Super Mario 3D World and Bowser's Fury

Everyone loves Mario, that’s a scientific fact and you can’t disprove that. Anyway, one obscure title from the Wii U generation was Super Mario 3D World, and it’s finally making its way onto the Nintendo Switch! But that’s not all, because it will also be coming with a brand new expansion that we know nothing about, apart from the fact that we’re pretty excited.

--------------

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter proved to be yet another super successful franchise for Capcom, thanks to the release of Monster Hunter: World recently releasing on multiple platforms. Though of course, this wouldn’t last for long as we’re getting yet another Monster Hunter game that is exclusive to the Nintendo platform. We’re still excited nonetheless, as there’s never anything such as too much Monster Hunter.

--------------

Yes, the Breath of the Wild sequel is once again on our most anticipated list as we still have no idea when it’s coming out. We hope it’s next year, but probably not. Anyway, the first game was so good and captured the hearts of so many people that a sequel was inevitable, just please give us a little more info Nintendo? Please?

--------------

Another game that was announced a while ago and still has no solid release date, Bayonetta 3 is a highly anticipated sequel to the sequel of a critically acclaimed title. She’s back and (probably) better than ever, either way we can’t wait to hear more about it and finally get our hands on it.

--------------

Metroid Prime 4

The last, but certainly not least, game to be announced a while ago that has yet to give us any more solid information about when it’s releasing. The Metroid series is a beloved franchise and the last time we got one in the Prime series was way back in 2007. So to say that we’re excited would be an understatement.

--------------

So that’s it for all the most anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusives of 2021. Vote for your favorite one in the poll just underneath, and if it’s a game that’s not mentioned here then let us know in the discussion area below!