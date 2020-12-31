Strategy games. They may not be the pinnacle of video games, but they certainly feel like it thanks to the hundreds of hours you could pour into one just to see your entire army get wiped out in a few minutes. Strategy games require cunning, quick thinking, and leadership skills that make you feel like the headest of honchos around.

But not all strategy games are about amassing a huge army and taking over your enemies, sometimes they can just be as simple as creating your very own dynasty in space, or building your very own space station for humans to live on and thrive. Either way, here’s our top picks for the most anticipated Strategy games of 2021...

Age of Empires is still the king of strategy games, proving to be one of the most popular franchises in the genre. The fourth iteration sounds like the biggest and most epic yet, and is certainly one of the most exciting games to possibly come out in 2021.

Star Dynasties

Crusader Kings dominated this year with their third installment in the series, showing us once again that procedural narratives and dynasty creations can be oh so entertaining. Star Dynasties then, is essentially Crusader Kings but in space. Create your very own galactic dynasty and attempt to take over the galaxy next year.

The cult series is making a return, and once again we know practically nothing about it. Hopefully it will release next year at some point, so let’s hope it’s sooner rather than later. Either way, we’re pretty excited judging by the little gameplay we have seen.

Birth of Civilization

Civilization has long since remained one of the biggest 4X-style games out there, and reigned as king of the genre for a long time. But BOC is looking to be a bit different, scaling the world to the actual size of a planet as well as a realistic climate simulation this is certainly one to look out for in 2021, even if it is just launching in Early Access.

Starmancer brings the classic base building gameplay of Dwarf Fortress whilst incorporating it into a cool Sci-Fi setting. What’s more interesting about this one though is you take on the role of an AI where you must build all sorts of unique space buildings to combat against the very dangers of the galaxy.

