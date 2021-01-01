2020 has been a rough year for PC gamers who have been trying to get their hands on the latest hardware. Still, it hasn’t quite stopped us from trying. So in honor of the year just gone by and various Christmas deals, we wanted to know what gaming hardware you bought in 2020.

Note: this does not include any hardware you may have gotten for the holidays, this is specifically hardware that you purchased for yourself at any point during the year.

Of course, the frustration of not being able to get any of the new fancy tech this year is only made worse by just how much gaming hardware has actually been released. From brand new graphics cards like the RTX 30 series and RX 6000 series, to new CPUs like the Ryzen 5000 series, and of course the brand new next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Or maybe you didn’t get any of the brand new hardware this year, and instead you played it smart by getting older hardware that is still very much sufficient in performance at a cheaper price.

Or maybe you just got a brand new CPU or pair of RAM due to the shortages, and so there wasn't really anything available to buy and all you got were some small, but still substantial, upgrades to your rig.

Whatever it is, we want to know what gaming hardware you bought in 2020! Was it a substantial upgrade like the new next-gen graphics cards? A brand new console? Or something smaller? Let’s debate!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on