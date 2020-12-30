A while ago it was revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 would be getting free DLC much like The Witcher 3 (wow, that rhymed). Details were pretty thin on when we would be getting them or what they would even be, but CD Projekt Red have just announced that the first free DLC will be launching in early 2021.

More info is slated to come out soon, so right now it’s all speculation as to what the DLC could be. If we look at The Witcher 3’s free DLC, we can see that it wasn’t anything major, and just included some new armor sets, alternative costumes for characters, as well as some free quests. So I can imagine the same sort of thing can be expected for Cyberpunk 2077.

Judging by the reaction to CP2077’s launch though, it will be hard to convince gamers that free DLC in a time needed for patching and fixing bugs is needed. Even if CDPR is a big enough studio to have two separate teams working on bug fixes and free DLC, it will be a hard pill to swallow for most indeed.

Either way, more information will be coming soon, so we can probably expect some clarification on the free DLC sometime in the new year. And as to what “early 2021” means, I reckon we’ll most likely see the first batch of free DLC sometime around March, but there’s no confirmation on that just yet.

What do you think? Are you excited for free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077? What do you think it could be? Let us know!