With Nvidia’s latest lineup of graphics cards, the RTX 30 series has seen a lot of demand recently, and so rumors of a brand new card in the series have been circulating for a while now. However it seems like ASUS and Gigabyte have both confirmed the next two models to come out: the RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3060.

ASUS apparently leaked these new cards by accidentally listing them on their support and service website, which have now since been removed. What’s interesting though is the confirmation that the RTX 3080 Ti will have 20GB of video memory, and the RTX 3060 will have 12GB of VRAM, which is more than the Ti variant of the card.

But just in case that wasn’t enough, our good ole pal the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) regulatory office (which has seen many leaks about new graphics cards before) has confirmed that Gigabyte will be working on their very own versions of the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3060 models.

Whilst it’s difficult to properly understand what any of that text actually means, rest assured that it simply mentions a whole lineup of RTX 3080 Ti models from Gigabyte like the usual AORUS Xtreme, AORUS Master, Vision, Gaming, Eagle, and Turbo variants.

There’s also a few mentions of the RTX 3060 (non-Ti version), though these ones appear to have less model variants. For now though it looks like Gigabyte is only preparing Gaming, Eagle, and Vision variants for this GPU.

Full specs for both cards have yet to be revealed, but rumors put the RTX 3080 at 10496 CUDA Cores, which is the same as the RTX 3090 but just with less memory (20GB over 24GB) in order to combat AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series. More rumors also point towards a January release for the RTX 3060, and recently stated that the RTX 3080 Ti had been delayed to a February launch.

