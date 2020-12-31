Another year comes to a close which means another year lies ahead of us. Although none of us can truly predict the future, it’s at least a lot of fun to try and predict what new, exciting, and crazy things will happen in the games industry over the next year. We’ve been pretty accurate with our predictions before, but will this year see the end of our streak?

Last year saw a lot of our predictions coming true, if even only in a small capacity. From Intel bringing out a modest GPU that won’t compete against the behemoths that are Nvidia and AMD just yet, to Cyberpunk 2077 not quite living up to expectations, and cloud gaming achieving larger success this year, here is our official Game Debate's gaming predictions for 2021…

Before we begin though, we’d like to reiterate that this is just a bit of fun to be had regarding the new year for video games. It’s likely that we won’t get all of these correct, and possible none of them are, but nevertheless we’re just out to have some fun. Of course, if you have any of your own gaming predictions for 2021 do let us know in the discussion area below! Especially if you agree or disagree with any of the following predictions.

---------------

More game delays in favor of improving polish and bug fixes

Too many games are rushed out the door with unfinished and unpolished gameplay, only to be ‘fixed’ a few months after release. So, with the absolute mess that was Cyberpunk 2077’s launch on consoles (and to a lesser extent, on PC as well) games publishers and developers will surely see the backlash caused by gamers upset with the state of games on release. This will likely have a knock on effect where games will be delayed by just a tad longer in order to make sure it’s fully polished and ready before releasing to the masses, or at least as long as the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco is still relevant.

---------------

Cyberpunk 2077 actually launches

Speaking of Cyberpunk 2077, 2021 will be the year the game actually launches. Obviously this is a bit of a tongue-in-cheek one here, but it really does feel like CP2077 could have used some more time in the oven, and therefore should have initially been delayed into 2021. Due to this, we’ll see what state the game actually should have been in at launch by the end of 2021, and what gamers should have truly experienced on launch day: performance on last-gen base consoles will be actually playable, and the game will be mostly bug-free.

---------------

Graphics card shortages will not improve by much

One thing that has frustrated gamers this year has been the total lack of stock for new PC hardware, most notably brand new graphics cards like the RTX 30 series and RX 6000 series. Although Nvidia stated that the shortages will only last for a while into 2021, we reckon this is a bit wishful thinking. Who knows, maybe next year a miracle will happen and all of a sudden the available stock shoots back up and everyone can buy one again. But we doubt this will be the case at least until late 2021.

---------------

Nvidia releases a new form of DLSS, AMD brings out their very own DLSS-equivalent

Okay, we know AMD has already stated that more information on their DLSS-equivalent will come in 2021, but they have yet to give a specific launch date. We don’t think it will be anytime soon next year, but late 2021 seems like a decent guess as to when they’ll actually reveal it and show it in action, even if it won’t be officially available to everyone just yet.

On top of that, it’s likely that Nvidia will feel the pressure of AMD’s own equivalent, and will continue to improve their DLSS technology to a point where it won’t need to be implemented on a per game basis, and will instead be opened up more freely to game developers who want to implement their technology in their games with ease. Whatever it is, we reckon there’ll be some improvement on DLSS for sure… a DLSS 3.0 perhaps?

---------------

Among Us ushers in a new era of social deduction games

As the COVID-19 pandemic still continues across the globe, more and more people are realizing what that might mean for the future of their socializing. As Among Us blew up this year thanks to everyone staying at home yet still craving the social action, 2021 will see an abundance of social deduction games much like in the vein of Among Us. Expect many more board game-style social games to release throughout the year.

---------------

Microsoft acquires Sega, Sony acquires Konami

As Microsoft continues on their warpath of acquiring many more companies and studios, the question is who will be next to be nabbed by the tech giant? There’s a lot of options available for sure, but one that seems like the most likely would be Sega given Microsoft’s reputation with them this year. Not only did Yakuza: Like a Dragon launch in the West on Xbox Game Pass day 1, but Microsoft’s Xbox consoles have yet to make a big impact in Japan, and an acquisition would surely help that.

Additionally - and this one is a bit more of a stretch - Sony could see Microsoft’s acquisition rampage and try to compete themselves. And if Sony does attempt to acquire their very own studio, there’s no one more likely than Konami. Their partnerships together have proven fruitful to say the least, and with Konami jumping back into the gaming industry we could see them and Sony working together on new projects, and maybe even bring Kojima back to work with them? What can I say, we did warn that it was a far stretch.

---------------

Nintendo Switch Pro/XL

Quite an obvious one, and given how much everyone has been talking about it is by far the most likely gaming prediction of 2021, but Nintendo could very well release a Nintendo Switch Pro/XL. What could this mean? Well, aside from the obvious bigger screen, larger resolution with a higher pixel-per-inch count, it’s likely this console will also perform slightly better, allowing for 1080p handheld gameplay over 720p.

Another talking point is official 4K support on the Switch, and whilst we can see the appeal and hope for it, we can’t see it being officially supported just yet and is frankly just wishful thinking. It’ll be a given that it will cost more than the base Nintendo Switch console (which retails for just $300), but we can’t imagine it competing against the likes of the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, so at most we reckon it will cost around $400.

---------------

So that’s it for our official gaming predictions of 2021. What are your predictions for the coming year? And can you see any of the predictions above coming true? Which ones? Let us know!