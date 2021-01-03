Video games are great and we all love them, there’s no doubt about that. They offer us a new experience, often giving us access into a brand new world that we can explore and learn about, or take us on adventures where the story sticks with us for a long time, or even just providing us with a limitless supply of fun and engaging gameplay.

But arguably what’s one of the greatest things about video games is their replayability, as most games can be replayed time and time again and still offer the same amount of enjoyment as the first time. So with that said, we’d like to ask you guys how often do you replay games?

For the purpose of this question we’re also going to say that this only accounts for games that you restarted from the beginning, not just restarted at the last checkpoint or carrying on from where you left off a long time ago. If that were the case, then I’ve replayed Spelunky over 1000 times by now. But how many times have I restarted the game from the beginning with absolutely nothing, nada, zilch? Well, never, and I don’t intend to.

However, games like The Witcher 3, Deus Ex (the original one), or even obscure titles like Brutal Legend are all in my own top most replayed games of all time, and that probably says what kind of genre of video games I love the most. But what we want to know is how often it is that you replay your favorite games, and which ones are they?

Maybe you play a small narrative indie game or restart your run of a particular roguelike every few months. Maybe you tackle your favorite open world RPG every year and aim to make different narrative decisions or discover even more of what you missed in your last playthrough. Maybe you never even finish replaying them, and instead just restart the beginning to create a new character and see what happens.

I’ve probably replayed Skyrim about 50 times now, but have I ever completed the game more than once? Absolutely not, yet I still manage to find even more content that I didn’t find before in the base vanilla version.

So what about you? How often do you replay games? Which games do you replay the most? Let’s debate!

