Role playing games have long since been a staple genre of the video games industry, often giving you a large open world ready to explore. They give you a wealth of options to choose from going from your character creation to narrative decisions, and can sometimes even last you more than 100 hours of gameplay.

So with 2021 on the horizon let’s take a look at some of the most exciting - some would even say ‘most anticipated’ - RPG games of next year. From frustratingly difficult and grim worlds like the Darkest Dungeon sequel, to masquerading as vampires and diving into the wizarding world of Hogwarts, here’s our most anticipated RPGs of 2021...

Okay this one’s a bit of a joke I must confess, as Cyberpunk 2077’s launch this year wasn’t exactly met with the most amount of praise due to a large amount of bugs still present and terrible performance on last-gen base consoles. Anyway, 2021 should hopefully be the year CP2077 actually feels like the game it should have been at launch, especially for those console players.

With no firm release date yet and many, many teasers and rumors, we’re really keeping our fingers crossed that Elden Ring launches in 2021. Do we think that will happen? Probably not, but one can dream can't they? At the very least we’ll get some more info surely… please, From Software?

The first Darkest Dungeon is an incredibly difficult and not at all friendly game, yet it was still met with critical acclaim and success. The sequel has been in development for a couple years now at least and the Early Access version will be launching on the Epic Games Store next year, where we’ll be able to pull our hair out and scream in frustration all over again. Mhm, we can't wait…

One of the best RPGs of all time is finally getting a sequel. VTMB2 has seemingly had some troubled development so far but is still on the top of anyone’s list for the most anticipated RPGs of 2021. Playing as a vampire, sneaking through the streets of the mortals, discussing Vampirical politics… what’s not to get excited about?

Something that has been long rumored for a while now, a full blown RPG based on the incredibly popular Harry Potter IP is officially coming out. Create your very own wizard and take classes in the wonderful wizarding castle of Hogwarts. It’s going to be pretty magical for sure.

