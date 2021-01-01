The Xbox console has been home to quite a few exclusives in the past few generations, yet Microsoft is slowly starting to take a turn by focusing on not just the Xbox console, but PC as well. As such, there aren’t really that many games that are launching on just the Xbox console and not on PC, nevertheless we rounded up a few of the most anticipated Xbox exclusives of 2021…

From returning to the world of Halo and fighting alongside the Master Chief once more, to roaming the post apocalyptic wasteland (no, not that one) of STALKER 2, and even traversing a horrifying world that H.R. Giger himself would be scared of.

The next Halo game will be the first time that a proper Halo title will be launching on both consoles and PC at the same time. After receiving some backlash over the gameplay it has since been delayed until sometime in 2021, but whenever it launches we can’t wait to get back into the boots of the Master chief himself.

One of the most obscure franchises in video games is getting an official sequel and is coming out on Xbox? It’s a weird world we live in but here we are. STALKER 2 is set to be every bit as crazy as the originals but with a brand new coat of paint. Whenever it releases next year we’ll be waiting to jump right back into the post apocalyptic wasteland.

Sometimes games are meant to just gross you out, and that’s what Scorn is apparently trying to do. I never understood the appeal for these types of games, yet there’s something about Scorn that actually looks kind of… interesting? Maybe it’s the Aliens fan in me that loves anything H.R. Giger, but we’re certainly intrigued to say the least.

The fantastic Senua’s Saga is getting a sequel next year, and what more is there to say than we’re just hella excited? Not only was the first game great, but it looked really good too, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will certainly be no different as it will be the first game on console to use the new Unreal Engine 5.

Fatshark made some pretty fun games with Warhammer Vermintide, a Left 4 Dead-esque game set in the Warhammer universe. Now they’re making another one but this time in the Warhammer 40K universe, so we’re obviously very excited to jump in with some friends and wreak havoc against our enemies.

So that’s it for all the most anticipated Xbox exclusives of 2021. Vote for your favorite one in the poll just underneath, and if it’s a game that’s not mentioned here then let us know in the discussion area below!