Stalker 2 is set to come out this year and yet we know hardly anything about it. The developers are keeping coy regarding info, but a new in-engine gameplay teaser has been released that gives us a new look at this world as well as a brief introduction to the game’s new protagonist: Skif.

You can check out the new S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 gameplay teaser below. It’s not long and doesn’t give away much unfortunately, but longtime fans of the Stalker series might be able to recognize the scenery, which some are speculating is located in Pripyat.

In all honesty it feels much more like a representation of rather than actual gameplay, but according to the developers GSC Game World: “that's how the game actually feels: fast-paced change of scenery, ominous landscapes and the ever-present feeling of an inevitable danger accompanied by a barely-distinguishable guitar soundtrack.”

Oh, and just in case you were wondering, that device at the end translates to: “PDA 2.0, User: SKIF, LOADING…”

