If you’ve been part of the vocal playerbase who wanted to see a third person camera option for Cyberpunk 2077, then fortunately you’re in luck! A new and unofficial mod for CP2077 has been released by Jelle Bakker, and you can download it here from Nexus Mods.

The mod itself is still a work in progress so be warned before downloading and installing it, as there are a lot of bugs and weird animation glitches (since the game was not designed to be in third person). You can check out the Cyberpunk 2077 third person mod in action in the video below:

If you follow the link to the download page you can find detailed instructions on how to install the mod. Interestingly, there are different versions for Male and Female characters, since apparently gender is an item that your character equips to determine neck size and such. Yeah, it’s a bit weird, but just don't focus on that right now.

Once you’ve installed the mod you can get on with playing CP2077 in an unofficial third person camera mode, just don’t expect everything to work exactly the way it was intended as this is still work in progress.

What do you think? Will you be downloading the Cyberpunk 2077 third person mod? What other mods for CP2077 have you discovered? Do you consider any of them essential? Let us know!