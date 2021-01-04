Hitman 3 is slated to launch later this month, and though many of us are excited for the official end of the new trilogy, the third installment will also include the first 2 games in one complete package. But most impressively, this will bring the entire trilogy down to under 100GB in total size. Plus more visual improvements will be added to the previous games.

Speaking on a popular games forum, an official developer at IO Interactive commented on the state of Hitman 3 as well as the previous 2 games: “One thing I think all of you will be happy to hear is that we have managed to get the size of the game down significantly. All three games with all content will take up around 100gb.”

When asked how they achieved this feat, the developer responded with: “biggest wins are because of data management and file structures and how we deliver the game so we could remove duplicate data. We also use newer and better compression for textures - that helps too.”

With all 3 games sharing similar assets, it makes sense that a lot of data would be duplicated and therefore could be removed to optimize and reduce the total storage size.

But that’s not all that’s coming with Hitman 3, as the previous 2 games have also been updated with brand new screenspace reflections for much better visual improvement: “we upgraded the engine with screenspace reflections. Best thing? It's backwards compatible with the previous two games in the trilogy and lots of surfaces has been upgraded. It's pretty stunning I gotta say!”

The developer also mentioned a very specific moment in which this will be seen: “we definitely hade reflections in the other two games, but we have indeed upgraded the engine with screenspace reflections (for base ps4/xbox one too) and so there will be much more reflected goodness this time around. As an example, the Paris fashion show catwalk floor is now fully reflecting the models and the rest of the room, making the whole scenario look way more impressive :)”

The previous Hitman games did not use ray traced reflections, and instead in some cases used an old school technique to just render the entire scene again but in reverse in order to give the illusion of a mirror. A post-launch update for Hitman 3 will include support for ray tracing however.

Unfortunately there was no information whether these improvements will be coming to the previous 2 games as a free update for the standalone versions, or whether this will be an exclusive feature for the third installment.

What do you think? Are you excited for Hitman 3? Have you played the previous 2 games? Will you be replaying them again for H3? Let us know!

