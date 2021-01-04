Despite the ridiculous amount of demand and incredibly low supply of the brand new RTX 30 series graphics cards from Nvidia, the Green Team shows no signs of stopping production on new GPUs as well, as Lenovo has seemingly confirmed the existence of an RTX 3060 (non-Ti), RTX 3050 Ti, and RTX 3050 as well as some specs for each.

The leak comes from Lenovo’s very own own table of specifications for their upcoming Legion gaming systems, and more specifically the Lenovo Legion R5 28IMB05 desktop. Featuring the usual slew of cards from the GTX 16 series, to the RTX 20 and 30 series, it also lists some unannounced cards. The fact that it also lists some specs suggests that this is indeed real and not just a slip up from Lenovo.

Getting the obvious stuff out of the way first, this means we should be getting an RTX 3060 non-Ti version with 12GB of GDDR6 memory (compared to 8GB on the RTX 3060 Ti version), and RTX 3050 Ti with 6GB of GDDR6 (previously rumored as a 6GB version of the RTX 3060 instead), as well as an RTX 3050 with 6GB of GDDR6 memory.

Unfortunately no more specs were revealed for the new cards, but rumors point towards 3840 CUDA Cores for the RTX 3060, and 3584 CUDA Cores for the RTX 3050 Ti. The RTX 3050 is also rumored to feature 2304 CUDA Cores. This comes shortly after ASUS themselves seemingly confirmed the existence of an RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3060, both of which are rumored to launch very soon.

Here is a table of rumored specs for the RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Ti, and RTX 3050 compared to the rest of the RTX 30 series:

*All the specs listed are rumored and not official, and therefore subject to change.

What do you think? Are you excited for an RTX 3060 non-Ti version? What about an RTX 3050 Ti or RTX 3050?