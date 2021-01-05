Atomic Heart is shaping up to be quite a mystery at the moment. With little to no transparency on development, and no release date in sight yet. Though despite all this developers Mundfish have given us a brand new update regarding some early PC system requirements.

So far things are looking pretty good, with a GTX 1060 and 8GB of RAM as the recommended specs. It certainly helps that they are planning to release the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last-gen consoles.

It goes without saying though that these are early PC requirements and may change up until release. One thing that sticks out is the obvious lack of ray tracing requirements considering AH will be supporting the technology as well as DLSS. Either way, let's dive in and take a look at the Atomic Heart PC system requirements...

Atomic Heart minimum system requirements

Atomic Heart recommended system requirements

In order to meet Atomic Heart's recommended system requirements you will need a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 graphics card that should then be paired with either a Core i7-4770K or Ryzen 5 1500X processor. 8GB of system memory is also required and should achieve 60fps at High graphics settings.

You will need a GPU that's at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon R9 290 in order to meet the Atomic Heart minimum requirements. You will also need either a FX-6300 or Core i5-2500K CPU as well as 6GB of RAM. This should deliver 60fps on the Low graphics settings.

Looking over the specs above we can estimate that at least a 5 year old PC will be able to run Atomic Heart smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Atomic Heart System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Atomic Heart GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Atomic Heart Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.