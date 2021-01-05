Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was a bit of a doozy, as not only was it practically unplayable on consoles it was also delisted from several digital stores including PlayStation. However, unlike it’s console counterparts, PC players have been enjoying the game more thanks to it actually being playable. But new data suggests that Cyberpunk 2077’s player base has dropped by 79%, which is 3 times more than the Witcher 3 in the same period.

Despite being the top selling game on Steam for the 7th week in a row, the peak concurrent players on Steam for Cyberpunk 2077 has now dropped to around 225K players within the last few days. This dropped from a record breaking over 1 million players at launch.

To put it into perspective, CD Projekt Red’s last AAA release was The Witcher 3, which peaked at around 92K concurrent players at launch - significantly less than CP2077’s launch. However, in the same time period as Cyberpunk The Witcher 3 was able to retain over half of it’s players at around 55K. In fact, it took 3 months before The Witcher 3’s player base dropped by 79%.

So looking at the data we can see that Cyberpunk 2077 players are struggling to keep playing after launch. Multiple factors can be attributed to this including a mass amount of bugs, or performance issues, or even players wanting to wait for better hardware before playing again.

Of course, this data is only from the Steam's official charts, so it's likely more users are actively playing on other platforms. However, this data gives us a broad idea of how the player base is doing, especially when compared to The Witcher III.

Either way, it’s clear that there are some kinks that need to be sorted out by CDPR, and so far they’ve been doing well with multiple hotfixes since release resolving some major issues. Hopefully the prospect of free DLC and proper bug fixes along with more game updates will reel players back.

For now though we want to ask you why you think CP2077’s player base has dropped significantly? Is it because it’s a bad game? Or numerous bugs? Or waiting for better hardware? Have you stopped playing Cyberpunk 2077? Why? Let us know!