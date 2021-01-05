As if things couldn't get any worse for the PC hardware industry, ASUS has announced that they are officially increasing the prices of their graphics cards and motherboards permanently. Multiple reasons have been cited for the price increase, and it looks like ASUS may only be the first as other companies will surely follow soon.

“We have an announcement in regards to MSRP price changes that are effective in early 2021 for our award-winning series of graphic cards and motherboards,” the official statement said on the ASUS PC DIY Group on Facebook. “Our new MSRP reflects increases in cost for components. operating costs, and logistical activities plus a continuation of import tariffs.”

“ASUS greatly appreciates your continued business and support as we navigate through this time of unprecedented market change.”

ASUS also stated that they apparently “worked closely with our supply and logistic partners to minimize price increases,” though the price increase can already be seen across some retailers. For instance, the Radeon RX 6800 XT Asus ROG Strix LC model on Newegg has already increased from $899.99 to $1,079.99.

Additionally, the TUF Gaming model has increased from $809.99 to $969.99, and the Radeon RX 6800 Asus ROG Strix (non-XT) has increased to $839.99 US, which is $260 more than the reference MSRP.

Of course, this completely goes against what AMD themselves said last year, where they promised their AIB cards will drop to MSRP as they “enabled the AIBs to achieve the 649 dollars [RX 6800 XT] MSRP”.

With COVID-19 not going away anytime soon, shipping and logistics has been a major issue for every manufacturer. That, and the massive boom in cryptocurrency mining means these GPU shortages probably won’t get better for a long time now, maybe not even until 2022 unfortunately. Though ASUS is the first to officially announce a permanent price increase, other vendors are sure to follow soon.

What do you think? Have you been trying to get a brand new GPU or motherboard? Were you looking at ASUS? How will this affect your purchase decisions in the future? Let us know!

