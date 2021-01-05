After Nvidia revealed their brand new RTX 30 series of graphics cards last year, many have been wondering how much of the rest of the series the Green Team was missing. Recently, rumors of a 12GB version of an RTX 3060 have had many confused, but it looks like Nvidia may be rebranding it as an RTX 3060 Ultra.

So far we’ve had reports of the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Ti and the RTX 3050, but many were confused at the prospect of the RTX 3060 having 12GB of VRAM, which is higher than the RTX 3060 Ti’s 8GB. Now it seems that Nvidia is rebranding this card as an Ultra variant in order to cause less confusion (though we’re still a little bit confused).

The first RTX 3060 Ultra to be pictured is the TUF Gaming model from ASUS. Although this model is rumored to feature less CUDA Cores and smaller memory bus than the 3060 Ti version, it will apparently outperform it as the hierarchy goes from Ultra to Ti to Super. It could also be a serious contender for the rumored Radeon RX 6700 GPUs from AMD.

Rumored to retail at around $449, it’s unclear whether this price is set to reflect the performance, or whether it’s part of the recent price increase from ASUS due to increased costs in shipping and components. If the latter isn’t the reason, then expect prices to be even higher at launch from certain vendors, if not all.

*All the specs listed are rumored and not official, and therefore subject to change.

Whatever it is, we expect to hear more at the GeForce RTX Special Broadcast Event during the virtual CES keynote. Where we’ll also hopefully hear more about the RTX 30 series mobile lineup.

What do you think? Are you excited for an RTX 3060 Ultra? Is there a reason for it to be released? What performance are you hoping to expect from it? Let us know!