After Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed for a third time into December, developers Rockfish Games decided to push the release back of their Early Access version of Everspace 2 in order to not have the games compete. Now they have officially announced that it will be launching on January 18th on Steam and GOG.

Everspace 2 Early Access will apparently “be good for at least 25 hours of gameplay” and also introduce players to the “core gameplay mechanics of space combat, exploration, mining, puzzle-solving, traveling, trading, itemization, crafting, ship customization, player and companion perks as well as five different player ship subclasses.”

The Early Access version of Everspace 2 will be priced at €37.99 / $39.99 / £31.99 and will feature the first 12+ hours of the main story campaign, with full English voice acting plus various side missions in the first 2 star systems of the game.

The full version of Everspace 2 will apparently debut in the first half of 2022 for a slightly increased price and include full native support for Mac and Linux operating systems, as well as UI and text language support for German, French, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

