Bloober Team is back again with another horror title that this time will surely wrinkle our brains. In order to get a proper sense of what the game will be like, the developers have officially released a 14 minute gameplay video, and have also detailed some of the ray tracing effects featured in the title.

One of the crowning features of The Medium is it’s ‘dual reality’ gameplay which we saw in action a while ago. Essentially it allows players to interact with two different worlds - sometimes at the same time - in order to solve puzzles and navigate blocked routes. You can check out the gameplay below:

The Medium will launch with 2 ray tracing modes available on console, whilst PC will presumably be able to customize this to a far greater extent. The exact ray tracing features used will include ray traced reflections, ray traced ambient occlusion, hybrid translucent, as well as ray traced shadows. DLSS is also supported.

On top of that, Bloober Team revealed that an SSD is critical to the way the dual reality gameplay works on console, yet the official PC system requirements listed no SSD. To explain this further, the developers answered in a recent interview how players with HDDs will still be able to enjoy the game:

“As we’ve been using level-streaming in our games for a long time, we have made every effort to ensure that the experience on a PC running the recommended specs is as close as possible to that on the new Microsoft console. For PC players, SSD is recommended but not required, so yes, loading times will be increased when using an HDD. That being said there's quite a bit of difference between console and PC architecture.”

What do you think? Are you excited for The Medium? What’s your favorite horror game of all time? And have you played any other Bloober Team games? Let us know!