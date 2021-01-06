Crytek is currently working on a brand new to be announced AAA title, as a new job posting suggests, and it could be a sandbox FPS. Fingers are pointing towards a new IP but equally to the leaked Crysis Battle Royale game that was leaked not too long after Crysis Remastered launched.

The job description lists the usual application stuff, but what has really caught the eyes of most people are a few things: first of all it’s a new unannounced AAA project, and secondly it seems to be focusing a lot on the FPS genre. You can take a look for yourself at the job descriptions below:

One of the requirements for the job lists: a “deep passion for gaming, preferably FPS sandbox games”, which makes it clear that Crytek is working on a new sandbox FPS. Whilst some are pointing towards the Crysis Battle Royale game that was supposedly in development, I’m not sure why a company would call it a “sandbox FPS” rather than just including the words multiplayer or even battle royale somewhere in there.

So I don't think this will be the rumored Crysis Battle Royale game, not to say that it’s definitely not in development, but it seems unlikely that this is that project. Instead, this possibly sounds more like a brand new IP or even a return to the Crysis series with Crysis 4 maybe? It’s hard to tell with such little information, but it’s fun to speculate at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for a new game from Crytek? What do you think it could be? Crysis 4? A Crysis battle royale? Or a brand new IP? Let us know!

