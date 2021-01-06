Intel has just recently announced that they will be officially discontinuing their 300 series motherboards starting next year on January 28th 2022. This includes the Z390, Z370, H370, H310, H310D/H310C, B365, B360 as well as the mobile QMS380 chipsets.

All of those chipsets will continue to be produced until July 2021, but will stop being delivered after January next year. However, the Q370, QM370, HM370, CM246, and H310 models will still continue in the embedded market as long term warranty support will still apply.

The move comes shortly after Intel already discontinued their 9th Gen Core CPUs that were based on the LGA1151 socket a month ago, which essentially means that there will be no more processors based on that specific socket anymore.

Intel is expected to announce their new 500 series motherboards during CES 2021, which will support the current 10th Gen Core Comet Lake-S series as well as the upcoming 11th Gen Core Rocket Lake-S processors, although only the 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs will be able to use the PCIe Gen4 interface.

What do you think? Are you using a 300 series motherboard? Are you thinking of upgrading? Let us know!