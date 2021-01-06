AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series was revealed last year with only 3 SKUs in the lineup: the RX 6800 XT, RX 6800, and flagship RX 6900 XT. Since then rumors of an RX 6700 lineup have been circulating, and it looks like they may be launching by March with an official announcement at the virtual CES conference.

AMD is set to host a virtual CES keynote on January 12th, the same day that Nvidia will also be hosting their own keynote. It was originally rumored for the RX 6700 GPUs to be revealed at the event, but new info suggests that whilst this is still true, they’ll only launch by the end of March.

Both an RX 6700 XT and RX 6700 are rumored to launch, just like the RX 6800 cards. No official specs have been revealed yet but rumors point towards similar performance and specs as the RX 5700 GPUs but with higher clock speeds and ray tracing support.

The RX 6700 XT is said to feature 40 CUs (Compute Units) and 2560 Stream Processors, whereas the RX 6700 will have 36 CUs at 2304 Stream Processors. Rumors also point towards 12GB of video memory much like the recently rumored RTX 3060 Ultra. Here’s a quick breakdown table of the RX 6000 series and RX 5700 cards along with the rumored RX 6700 GPUs:

*All the specs listed are rumored and not official, and therefore subject to change.

In terms of performance, that puts the RX 6700 cards close to the RX 5700 GPUs, but like we said above with added support for ray tracing and higher clock speeds, as well as Infinity Cache and Smart Access Memory.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RX 6700 cards? Have you been trying to get an RX 6000 GPU? Let us know!

