2020 was plagued by many issues and disruptions to the gaming industry, despite it being it’s most successful yet. However, one of the biggest sectors impacted was the PC hardware industry which saw an incredible amount of demand for such low stock. Now, after even more issues with scalpers, increased manufacturing costs and many more means 2021 will be the most expensive year for PC gaming hardware enthusiasts.

So unfortunately for those who decided to wait for stock and prices to stabilize, may end up having to pay more with even less stock available thanks to a boom in cryptocurrency and miners buying up lots of new cards.

Of course, crypto mining will only contribute a small amount towards stock shortages, but even still this year doesn’t seem to be getting any better for those interested in upgrading their PC. ASUS was the first company to announce the official increase in prices, but so far ASUS, Gigabyte, PNY, and Zotac have all been spotted to raise MSRP as well.

Here’s a quick list of some graphics cards and their increase in price recently that we could find:

If you have any other examples of GPU price increases you could find yourself then do let us know in the discussion area below!

So looking at all the data and info, is 2021 really a good year to upgrade? Or should users just wait until 2022 when these issues begin to subside.

Because by 2022, the world should (hopefully) have access to the COVID-19 vaccine that has crippled so many markets. This should (again, should) not only ramp up production in factories, but also reduce costs in shipping and manufacturing. So prices should go down and available stock should increase.

What do you think? Should PC gamers avoid upgrading in 2021? When do you think prices and stock will properly stabilize? And when will be a good time to start upgrading again? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on