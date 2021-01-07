The sci-fi co-op third person shooter RPG, Outriders (wow that’s a mouthful) has once again been delayed. This time moving the launch from February to April. However, the developers People Can Fly will be releasing an official demo in February for players to get familiar with the title before launch.

“We have decided to move the release date of Outriders to April st 2021 (no joke!),” the official Outriders Twitter page says. “We will spend this extra time fine tuning the game and focusing on delivering a fantastic play experience at launch.”

If you were excited to play Outriders in February though, then don’t fret as a free demo will be available on February 25th. This demo will include the first few hours of the game as well as all 4 classes, and include support for both single player and co-op. Of course, any progression you make in the demo will migrate to the full game.

“We believe it’s important that players get to experience a new IP like Outriders before release, so that you can decide for yourselves whether the game is something you wish to pre-order, purchase or play.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Outriders? Will you be trying out the demo in Februrary? Let us know!

