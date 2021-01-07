The developers of the Dishonored series and more recently, Prey, are officially working on a brand new game. Harvey Smith, the Director at Arkane Austin was recently interviewed and confirmed he’s working on a new title, and it’s not Deathloop.

When asked whether Smith was working on Deathloop after moving back to the Arkane Austin Studio, he said: “I'm not in Deathloop, I'm in something else, working with the guys who made Dishonored and Prey.”

Obviously this has caused much speculation on what they’re working on, though Smith didn’t give any further details. We do know that Arkane are working on another new immersive sim game, so it’s very possible Smith is referencing the same one.

Hopefully it will be another continuation of one of those franchises; either a Dishonored 3 or Prey 2 would surely be welcomed by the community, although a brand new IP certainly isn't off the taable.

After Microsoft recently acquired Zenimax, and therefore Bethesda and Arkane Studios, Smith mentioned that “there has been no change at Arkane so far,” and that “it would be very, very difficult to find a better partner for Bethesda than Microsoft. They're a perfect fit.”

What do you think? Are you excited for a new Arkane immersive sim? What do you think it could be? Dishonored 3? Prey 2? Or a brand new IP? Let us know!

