PUBG Corp., now known as Krafton apparently, is supposedly working on a sequel to the popular online multiplayer FPS Battle Royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (also known as PUBG). It is also reported to be in development alongside PUBG Mobile 2.

The news comes from a Korean website who reports that development on PUBG2 began as early as May 2019 as Krafton began increasing staff at their main offices in Seoul, South Korea. PUBG Mobile 2 on the other hand is being developed in-house by the team who worked on PUBG Lite.

There’s some conflicting information here, regarding what kind of crossplay will be featured and whether it will be between PC and Consoles, or; PC, consoles, and Mobile platforms.

One interesting note is that the titular PlayerUnknown themselves, Brendan Greene, will not be working on the sequel. So whether it will still include the "PlayerUnknown" part of the PUBG name is unknown. In fact, Greene is currently working on a brand new IP at the Amsterdam-based studio instead.

On top of that, Krafton is funding the studio Striking Distance, who recently announced the Dead Space-style Horror game The Callisto Protocol. So things are pretty busy at the moment.

Whilst this isn’t necessarily official news, it does seem plausible at least, and rumors are pointing towards an official reveal in the first half of 2021. So hopefully it won’t be long until we get any concrete info.

What do you think? Would you be interested in PUBG 2? Is it a good idea? How will this affect current players who have already bought multiple skins and various other cosmetics? Let us know your thoughts!