Intel hasn’t officially revealed yet when their next 11th Gen Core processors based on the Rocket Lake architecture will be launching, but several key partners seem to have already let the info slip early and revealed that they will be launching in March this year.

It all started when an MSI representative for customer support revealed that the 11th Gen CPUs would launch by the end of the first quarter of 2021, so basically by the end of March. However, this post was later updated to say that it was purely based on rumors.

Although customer support representative don’t always have the correct information, this information has seemingly been backed up by Gigabyte, who let the cat out of the bag as well:

“All Z490 motherboards featuring PCIe 4.0 hardware design can support the 11th Gen. Intel Core processors perfectly by update to the latest F20 BIOS,” said Gigabyte, “and provide the extreme bandwidth and performance for PCIe 4.0 graphics cards and SSDs.”

Now that may not be official confirmation just yet, but then Gigabyte blatantly stated afterwards that: “The latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors will be launched on March 2021.” Obviously the company has now backpedalled and replaced this statement with “will be launched soon” instead.

So mark your calendars, as the next generation of Intel CPUs is likely coming soon. Intel has previously revealed that Rocket lake will offer IPC (Instructions Per Clock) gains in the double digits, but whether it will be able to meet the performance of AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 series of processors is another question. Hopefully by the time they do release, stock shortages won’t be so much of an issue… well, maybe.

What do you think? Are you excited for Intel’s 11th Gen Rocket Lake processors? Will you be wanting to upgrade your CPU? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on