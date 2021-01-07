THQ Nordic have been pretty shy when it comes to information regarding Biomutant, their latest Kung-Fu action adventure game. The last we saw of it was June of last year with a 10 minute gameplay trailer, and has been delayed twice since it’s first announcement. However, recent info points towards a release by the end of March this year.

Originally laid out in Embracer Group’s annual report last year (Embracer Group is the parent company of THQ Nordic), Biomutant is listed as one of the tentpole games released in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31st. Now whilst that’s not exactly a clear confirmation of Biomutant’s official release date, a recent interview with THQ Nordic’s CEO, Klemens Kreuzer, gives an even clearer picture:

The recent interview stated that Biomutant is due by the end of this quarter (again, ending on March 31st), to which Kreuzer described as “a release of great importance” to the company.

So, again, it’s not official confirmation of the game’s release, but seeing as the company’s CEO is confident it will be released this quarter does give a bit more credit to the situation. Though having not seen many trailers or gameplay for a long time doesn’t exactly inspire much hope it will hit that deadline.

So expect another delay. But hopefully this time not by much longer. Judging by the gameplay trailer released already it looks like development is pretty far ahead at least, but given the state of the rocky launch for Cyberpunk 2077 I wouldn’t put money on a March release.

The interview also mentions that THQ Nordic has a total of 61 projects in the works currently which are all expected to release by 2024, though only 21 of them have been officially revealed so far.

What do you think? Are you excited for Biomutant? Do you think it will be releasing by March? Or do you expect another delay? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on